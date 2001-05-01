Web Site

Wanna know what the most popular Web sites are? This site will keep you updated.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Keep current on the most popular Web sites at Nielsen//NetRatings, launched by ratings kingpins Nielsen Media Research and NetRatings Inc. With a few mouse clicks, check out the week's top 10 sites, sorted two ways: accessed from home and from work (though differences in the lists were slight in a recent look). The big winners in a test run: From both home and work, AOL was No.1 and Yahoo! was runner-up. No surprises there, but this remains a good site for monitoring the Net's biggest winners.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market