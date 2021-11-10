Scientific Games (SGMS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Scientific Games SGMS reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 96 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 113.3%. The company had reported a loss of $2.03 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues were $539 million, up 24.8% year over year, driven by strong growth in the Gaming business. The figure lagged the consensus mark for revenues by 29%.

Services revenues surged 21.1% year over year to $408 million. Product sales soared 37.9% year over year to $131 million.

Quarter Details

Gaming revenues (62.9% of revenues) surged 46.8% year over year to $339 million, driven by the robust performance of Table Products.

Digital (9.8% of revenues) revenues increased 6% year over year to $53 million.



SciPlay revenues (27.3% of revenues) declined 2.6% year over year to $147 million. Average Revenue Per Daily Active User was 69 cents, down 4.2% year over year.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) surged 73.5% year over year to $203 million. AEBITDA margin, as a percentage of revenues, were 37.7%, significantly higher than 27.1% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Gaming AEBITDA was $172 million, up 123.4% year over year. Digital AEBITDA soared 12.5% from the year-ago quarter to $18 million. SciPlay AEBITDA decreased 8.2% to $45 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12.3% year over year to $164 million. Research & development expenses surged 30.6% to $47 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2021 cash and cash equivalents were $821 million compared with $983 million as of Jun 30, 2021.

Total debt was $8.85 billion as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $9 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.

Net debt leverage ratio was 6.6 times as of Sep 30, 2021.

Acquisition

On Nov 3, Scientific Games completed the acquisition of Authentic Gaming.

