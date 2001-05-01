Where to unearth the obituaries of once-famed dotcoms

May 1, 2001 1 min read

Dotcoms have been dropping like flies. A byproduct of this epidemic of closures: Web sites that have sprung up simply to report on the industry's carnage. For those interested in keeping track of what's happening in this fast-evolving sector, a quick stop at any of the leading dotcom obituary sites is now a must.

At these sites, you'll learn not only who died, but why. The various reasons range from lack of cash to too much competition. Probably the most celebrated tracking site is F#*kedCompany.com (you can guess the URL), but if foul language offends you, skip it. Pity, though: It's written from a lively, one-of-a-kind point of view and is often the first to break news about dotcom layoffs and shutdowns. A tamer version is Dotcom Scoop, where the language is milder, and you'll still find news and tips about what's happening to e-businesses.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press).