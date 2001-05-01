R.I.P.

Where to unearth the obituaries of once-famed dotcoms
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Dotcoms have been dropping like flies. A byproduct of this epidemic of closures: Web sites that have sprung up simply to report on the industry's carnage. For those interested in keeping track of what's happening in this fast-evolving sector, a quick stop at any of the leading dotcom obituary sites is now a must.

At these sites, you'll learn not only who died, but why. The various reasons range from lack of cash to too much competition. Probably the most celebrated tracking site is F#*kedCompany.com (you can guess the URL), but if foul language offends you, skip it. Pity, though: It's written from a lively, one-of-a-kind point of view and is often the first to break news about dotcom layoffs and shutdowns. A tamer version is Dotcom Scoop, where the language is milder, and you'll still find news and tips about what's happening to e-businesses.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press).

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market