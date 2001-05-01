The Doors

Sites that help you break on through to the wireless side
Looking for wireless Web sites? Well, make your search a whole lot easier by visiting Web sites that do all the work for you.

That's right: Plentiful sites deliver to Internet-ready mobile phones and PDAs, and lots of portals have popped up to gather this information at one location. Think of these services as wireless versions of the home page you use when browsing the wired Web. Simply pick your favorite wireless Web home page, and then access all you want right there on your phone or PDA screen.

Don't know where to start? Check out the wireless start pages from such big names as Microsoft Network, Yahoo!, Oracle and AOL (keyword: AOL Anywhere). The good news is, most of these sites are free. The better news: With a quick visit to Lycos' directory of mobile Web sites, you'll find thousands of specialty sites-from banks to personal calendars.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press).

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market