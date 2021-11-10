Should Value Investors Buy Olin (OLN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Olin (OLN). OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.77, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.78. Over the last 12 months, OLN's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,647.71 and as low as -5,005.03, with a median of 9.38.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OLN has a P/CF ratio of 6.50. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.68. Within the past 12 months, OLN's P/CF has been as high as 21.07 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 12.04.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Olin is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OLN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

