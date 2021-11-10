Top Analyst Reports for Alibaba, Abbott & T-Mobile US

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ), Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ), and T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Alibaba have underperformed the S&P 500 in the past three months (-17.7% vs. +5.8%). The company is susceptible to certain risks due to the strict laws in China, which along with lower mobile monetization, increasing competition and integration risks have been weighing on its revenues.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that its dominance in the mobile commerce market, continued efforts to develop new products, international growth opportunities and strong financial position are some of the near-term tailwinds. The company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base also continues to drive its performance.

Abbott shares have gained +17.3% in the year to date period against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +2.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s branded generics and international diabetes businesses are likely to drive growth in the quarters ahead.

Abbott reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2021. Barring Neuromodulation, the company registered organic sales growth across each of its operating segments. Diabetes Care sales, in the quarter, also benefited from the solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. A challenging business environment and slow growth in the nutrition business in China are some of the major headwinds though.

Shares of T-Mobile US have lost -4.2% over the past year against the Zacks National Wireless industry’s loss of -7.4%. The company is, however, expanding its 5G network to bring fast and affordable wireless service across the country. The Zacks analyst believes that such developments would unlock massive synergies for it.

It has expanded its Home Internet service to 51 cities across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 308 million people across 1.7 million square miles. The company, however, operates in a fiercely competitive and an almost saturated U.S. telecom market which has been weighing on its revenues.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( BUD ), Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX ) and EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

