Can Republic First (FRBK) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Republic First (FRBK) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

- Zacks

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this bank holding company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Republic First, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.06 per share, which is a change of +20% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Republic First has increased 20% because one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.31 per share represents a change of +342.86% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Republic First. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 10.71%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Republic First currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Republic First have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 10.3% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.