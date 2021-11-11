Why Your Marijuana T-Break Isn't Working

Tolerance breaks, often referred to as T-breaks, are a great way to reset your body and reawaken the long-forgotten feeling you had when you first started using cannabis.

If you use marijuana regularly, its effects can alter and weaken over time. When you need more and more weed to feel the same effects, you might be one of many cannabis users who could benefit from a T-break.

The saying “absence makes the heart grow fonder” can certainly be applied to a tolerance break, which gives you a chance to regroup and start enjoying marijuana like you did when you first started consuming. But what if your T-break does not bring back that old feeling and you still need the same amount of product to feel its effects?

RELATED: Smoking More Weed Gets You Higher, But Here's the Downside

Rethinking your T-break

When you take a break from THC and it does not seem to affect your tolerance, you may need to rethink the way you take your T-breaks.

One of the most important components of a quality tolerance break is time. Marijuana may leave your blood in less than a day, but it takes much longer to reset receptors in the body that react to THC. “Research states that brain receptors called cannabinoid 1 receptors start to return to normal after 2 days without marijuana, and they regain normal functioning within 4 weeks,” wrote Medical News Today.

If your break did not lower your tolerance, or did not restore the feeling you once had when you enjoyed it for the first time, try taking a longer one. According to WebMD, cannabis breaks should be at least 21 days long. Try to last for three weeks without THC in order to effectively reset your tolerance, especially if your previous T-breaks were brief.

A three-week break is often easier said than done. According to U.S. News, 49% of American adults have tried marijuana. Although some of these users fall under the experimental or occasional smoker category, many marijuana users partake regularly. For some, marijuana is prescribed medication. For others it is supplemental or unprescribed medication.

To quit cold turkey or not?

Quitting cold turkey can be difficult or even mentally dangerous. One way to ensure a smooth and healthy transition away from THC is finding a suitable replacement for the void left behind. CBD is a logical alternative, but you should be sure to purchase the right type and strength.

CBD does not have hallucinogenic properties, but if you ingest it the same way you would ingest THC you may be able to trick your body, or at least your mind. If you smoke marijuana you may want to try a smokable CBD product. Have whatever products you think you may need available to you before you start your T-break to ensure you do not slip up when you have a craving.

RELATED: Why Microdosers and Macrodosers Need to Get Along

Get some excercise

The amount of time you allow for your T-break is important, but how you spend that time away from THC can also affect the effectiveness of your respite. Did you just spend your last T-break sitting around bored and snacking? This is not the best way to reset your system. Try treating this time apart from marijuana as a detox or cleanse for your body and mind. Taking up an activity, especially a physically active hobby, can enhance the results of your THC break.

According to Healthline, “Exercise and fresh air can help you feel alert and reduce any slumps in your mood.” Signing up for an exercise class or creating a workout schedule are both effective ways to help form this habit while you take time away from THC. As with all aspects of these breaks, preparation and organization are great ways to stay on track and hold yourself accountable.