Filling The VoIP

VoIP deployment is on the rise.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Getting Vocal?
Sage Research asked companies with fewer than 500 employees: Have you implemented VoIP products/services?

Voice-over-IP (VoIP) technology is making major inroads into corporate America. According to a recent survey published by Sage Research Inc., over half of organizations with more than 500 employees and almost half of smaller businesses have or will deploy VoIP products or services by September 2001. Over the six months ending last October, VoIP usage in big organizations jumped from 5 to 19 percent, while it grew from 7 to 13 percent in smaller companies.

Yet many of these implementations are somewhat experimental in nature. "Two of the most-cited perceived benefits of VoIP are long-distance savings and capital-cost savings," says Sage project manager Jared Huizenga. "Yet this remains to be seen. Many organizations are deploying VoIP gradually to see if, in fact, this is the case."


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market