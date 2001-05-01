Filling The VoIP

VoIP deployment is on the rise.

Getting Vocal?

Sage Research asked companies with fewer than 500 employees: Have you implemented VoIP products/services?



Voice-over-IP (VoIP) technology is making major inroads into corporate America. According to a recent survey published by Sage Research Inc., over half of organizations with more than 500 employees and almost half of smaller businesses have or will deploy VoIP products or services by September 2001. Over the six months ending last October, VoIP usage in big organizations jumped from 5 to 19 percent, while it grew from 7 to 13 percent in smaller companies.

Yet many of these implementations are somewhat experimental in nature. "Two of the most-cited perceived benefits of VoIP are long-distance savings and capital-cost savings," says Sage project manager Jared Huizenga. "Yet this remains to be seen. Many organizations are deploying VoIP gradually to see if, in fact, this is the case."



