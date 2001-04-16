Starting a Business

Keeping Work And Family Separate

When you're working out of your house, maintaining the boundaries may be hard but it's not impossible.
You don't have to be a miracle worker to keep family and business separate. Here are some simple tips to keep the two from crossing over:

  • Close the door to your office while you're working. This is a sign to family members not to bother you.
  • Close the door to your office when you've finished working for the day. This will keep you from rushing into your office at all hours of the night.
  • Don't let your children answer your business phone. You may think it's cute; customers won't
  • Make sure children know you are not o be bothered while you're "at the office."
  • Don't answer your business phone after hours. Your recorded answering message should state your business hours.
  • Don't do household chores during business hours.
  • Schedule short breaks in your workday.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-Based Business

