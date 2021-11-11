Helping Veterans While Earning Rewards

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a nation, we couldn’t be prouder of our military heroes: the brave men and women who have given so much to defend our great nation. Now, there’s a way to show your appreciation and support while earning rewards for yourself too.

Freepik

It’s a sad fact that, due to problems such as homelessness and PTSD, an average of 28 veterans commit suicide in this country every day. Here at Military Finance, we want to be a part of the solution to this crisis and that’s why we’ve set up our cryptocurrency: made by veterans for veterans.

Our Vision

The entrepreneurial team behind Military Finance launched this project with the aim of learning more about the cryptocurrency market while also becoming part of the solution for the situation our military veterans find themselves in.

Since we firmly believe that the best way of learning is by doing, we leapt straight in with the ambitious goals of learning about crypto whilst also redefining charitable giving to ensure greater transparency.

It was our aim to create a sustainable business model that wasn’t only good for the non-profit itself but also for the token holder, all the while placing our singular focus on the well-being and support of our military veterans, first responders and their families.

Who Are We?

Military Finance was the brainchild of restaurant owner Brad Dahl. As an early adopter of crypto since all the way back in 2012, and with an extensive background in software development and network IT, he came up with the innovative idea of leveraging the blockchain to help military veterans with a highly unique and creative business model.

His fellow team members include Shawn Burst and Mike Paine, the CEO and CMO respectively of DirectMail.io, a direct marketing software product and direct marketing agency, and Jordan Fournet. Jordan is DirectMail.io’s VP of Sales and also a veteran who served during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

How Does Military Finance Work?

As newcomers to the world of crypto, Military Finance faced a number of hurdles and made many errors during its initial launch process, but as a team they were determined to see their mission through to the very end. Thanks to the team’s commitment and dedication, relationships and pieces soon began to fall into place and the project started to take shape.

The Military Finance token (or $MIL) is minted on the Binance network using the BNB Smartchain. The token is 100 per cent decentralized. Its contract is renounced and the liquidity pool keys are burned. All of the major operational decisions are taken in a decentralized way via a variety of community formed groups and a portion of each token purchased is allocated into a donation wallet. These donations are then used to further the cause of supporting our brave veteran communities.

How Does Military Finance Support Veterans?

Military Finance is dedicated to supporting veterans in dealing with the problems of homelessness and treatment of PTSD. It has been estimated that around 17 per cent of veterans who have seen active service suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, with up to a fifth of those who served in Operation Enduring Freedom alone suffering from this debilitating condition upon their return home.

Unfortunately, too many vets suffering from PTSD fail to receive an early diagnosis, and therefore, don’t get the effective treatments that they need to relieve their symptoms and improve their mental well-being. As a result, many veterans turn to substance abuse as a way of self-medicating, and this can lead to a host of other physical, mental and social problems including family breakdowns, joblessness and homelessness.

Military Finance has been established specifically with the aim of charitable giving to help veterans address these interconnected issues. The portion of each purchased token that is allocated to a donation wallet goes primarily towards new and progressive ways of curing PTSD including funding Stellar, Ayahuasca and Psilocybin sessions.

We forge unique partnerships to address the problem of veteran homelessness, and building specific programs to support married couples and families. By working with some of the best veteran charities around the world, Military Finance is committed to truly making a difference for those who need it most.

During just the first 90 days since its launch, Military Finance has given an impressive $65,000 in donations, built up a thriving community of 15,000 token holders and reached a MC of 70 million – an amazing start. However, there’s still a lot further to go, and a lot more than can be done to help those brave men and women in the veteran communities.

It’s the perfect time to get involved and join the incredible Military Finance community to give back for our veterans’ sacrifices, show your appreciation and even better, earn rewards for yourself while aiding those in need.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.