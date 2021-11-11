Invesco (IVZ) October AUM Rises 4.3% on Strong Markets, Inflows

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for October 2021. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,593.7 billion represented a rise of 4.3% from the previous month-end. Despite the rise, shares of Invesco fell 1.2% following the release.

The rise in AUM was mainly driven by net inflows of $18.8 billion. Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $3 billion and non-management fee earning net inflows of $5 billion, while money market net inflows were $10.8 billion.

During the month, AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased it by $44 billion. Also, foreign exchange rate movements increased the AUM balance by $2 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Oct 31 was $1,560.4 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $1,074.1 billion.

At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $832.5 billion, up 5.9% from the previous month. Alternatives AUM rose 2.2% sequentially to $195.6 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $328.8 billion was up 0.6%.

Money Market AUM grew 7.9% from the prior month-end to $149.5 billion. Balanced AUM for October was $87.3 billion, increasing 2.1% from September 2021 end.

Invesco’s strong global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for growth.

Over the past year, shares of Invesco have surged 70.7%, outperforming 36.2% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1,561.7 billion for October 2021. This indicated a 2.1% increase from $1,530.1 billion recorded as of Sep 30, 2021.

For Franklin, the reported month’s AUM reflected changes in the reported asset class of certain products as part of the company’s integration efforts following acquisitions.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s AB AUM of $765 billion for October 2021 grew 3.1% from the prior month. Market appreciation, along with total firm-wide net inflows, mainly drove the rise.

AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid asset balance are likely to continue to boost top-line growth.

Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded preliminary AUM of $279.7 billion as of Oct 31, 2021. The total AUM balance increased 2.6% from the prior month.

Growth in AUM for Lazard was supported by market appreciation of $7.2 billion and a favorable foreign-exchange impact of $0.5 billion. These were partially offset by net outflows of $0.6 billion.

