These Are The Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Michael Price

Michael Price is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers. Price runs MFP Investors, a New York-based hedge fund with over $1 billion in assets. MFP Investors uses a value investing strategy to earn a return for its investors. Price started his career as a research assistant at Heine Securities in 1975, and in 1988, he acquired the company after the death of Michael Heine. In 1996, he sold the company to Franklin Securities for $670 million. Let’s take a look at the top 10 stock holdings of Michael Price.

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Michael Price

We used MFP Investors’ latest 13F filing as of June 30 to compile this list of the top 10 stock holdings of Michael Price. We have only considered stock holdings, not mutual funds, for our list.

Twitter

Founded in 2006, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is a micro-blogging site that allows people to have a conversation in real time. Price owns 300,000 shares of Twitter, having a market value of more than $20 million and accounting for 2.27% of his portfolio. Twitter shares are down more than 3% YTD and over 19% in the last three months. Price first bought Twitter shares in Q2 2020.

Dolby Laboratories

Founded in 1965, this company designs and makes audio and imaging products for the broadcast, entertainment, cinema and television industries. Price owns 219,624 shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), having a market value of more than $21 million and accounting for 2.37% of his portfolio. Dolby Laboratories shares are down more than 8% YTD and over 9% in the last three months. Price first bought Dolby Laboratories shares in Q3 2013.

Popular

Founded in 1893, Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) is a holding company that offers banking and financial services. Price owns 313,296 shares of Popular, having a market value of more than $23 million and accounting for 2.58% of his portfolio. Popular shares are up more than 49% YTD and over 8% in the last three months. Price first bought Popular shares in Q1 2014.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Founded in 2006, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) is a holding company that offers commercial banking services. Price owns 950,093 shares of Atlantic Capital, having a market value of more than $24 million and accounting for 2.66% of his portfolio. Atlantic Capital shares are up more than 80% YTD and over 15% in the last three months. Price first bought Atlantic Capital shares in Q4 2015.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Founded in 1995, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is a life sciences company that provides vital information to health professionals. Price owns 100,000 shares of LH, having a market value of more than $27 million and accounting for 3.03% of his portfolio. LH shares are up more than 39% YTD but are down over 5% in the last three months. Price first bought LH shares in Q1 2021.

Kansas City Southern

Founded in 1887, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is a transportation holding company that connects crucial markets in the central U.S. with major industrial cities in Mexico. Price owns 105,000 shares of Kansas City Southern, having a market value of more than $29 million and accounting for 3.27% of his portfolio. Kansas City Southern shares are up more than 50% YTD and over 5% in the last three months. Price first bought Kansas City Southern shares in Q3 2020.

CIT Group

Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is a financial holding company that offers leasing, advisory and financing services. Price owns 645,600 shares of CIT Group, having a market value of more than $33 million and accounting for 3.66% of his portfolio. CIT Group shares are up more than 40% YTD but are down over 7% in the last three months. Price first bought CIT Group shares in Q1 2011.

Anterix

Founded in 1997, Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) is a wireless communications company whose solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. Price owns 561,000 shares of Anterix, having a market value of more than $33 million and accounting for 3.7% of his portfolio. Anterix shares are up more than 65% YTD and over 9% in the last three months. Price first bought Anterix shares in Q1 2018.

S&W Seed

Founded in 1980, this company deals in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Price owns more than 16 million shares of S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW), having a market value of more than $58 million and accounting for 6.42% of his portfolio. S&W Seed shares are up more than 25% YTD and over 15% in the last three months. Price first bought S&W Seed shares in Q1 2015.

Intel

Founded in 1968, this company designs, makes, and sells computer products and technologies. Price owns more than 2 million shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), having a market value of more than $113 million and accounting for 12.52% of his portfolio. Intel shares are up more than 1% YTD but are down over 5% in the last three months. Price first bought Intel shares in Q4 2011 but has recently reduced the number of shares he holds.