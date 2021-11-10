Bitcoin Price Predictions: Where Will the BTC Crypto Go After Setting a New Record High?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) price predictions are on the minds of crypto traders today following the crypto reaching a new all-time high.

A renewed interest in crypto has been pushing BTC, as well as others including Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) even higher lately. This comes after a major pullback earlier this year saw many of the digital assets lose large percentages of their value.

Luckily for crypto investors, Bitcoin started to recover in July. Since then, it’s been pushing higher, which has seen BTC reach several new all-time highs over the last month. That, in turn, has been lifting up other cryptos as well.

Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at where traders can expect BTC to go after hitting almost hitting $70,000 per token.

Bitcoin Price Predictions

“Looking ahead, S2F suggests that Bitcoin will close November above $98,000 and will have tagged $135,000 by the end of the year, with many punters basing predictions that Bitcoin will trade in the six-figure price range before 2022 on PlanB’s outlook for the markets.” — Samuel Haig, Coin Telegraph

Rahul Rai, the co-head of market neutral at BlockTower Capital, claims that Bitcoin’s market cap should reach about the market cap of gold. For the record, that’s $11.6 trillion, as compared to BTC’s current market cap of $1.3 trillion.

Analyst Matthew Hyland also has massive expectations for Bitcoin. His price predictions include the crypto rocketing to $250,000 per token in 2022. He also claims investors will see BTC reach $1 million over the next 10 years.

BTC is up 2.9% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.

