Algorand Price Predictions: How High Can the ALGO Crypto Go?

There’s a tremendous amount of bullish sentiment flowing into the crypto world right now. For leading cryptocurrencies such as Algorand (CCC: ALGO-USD ), this is a very good thing. Indeed, it appears investors are interested in where the expert Algorand price predictions sit right now for ALGO crypto.

Today, ALGO is a trending ticker on Stocktwits, highlighting this interest. As a top 20 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, such retail-investor enthusiasm is likely a driver of this valuation. However, on any given day, there are a plethora of other crypto options that could captivate investors. The fact that Algorand continues to be one of the most sought-after crypto investments right now is noteworthy.

One of the key drivers of this sentiment is some recent partnership news. Algorand has reportedly partnered with the Watr Foundation to take on a big project. Impressively, the goal is to track and store data on key climate-related, and social-related, factors in the commodity market on the blockchain. Everything from CO2 emissions to female participation, pollution, recycled content and other key factors will be tracked and stored in a permanent ledger.

This project is certainly enticing. Furthermore, with climate change a key topic of discussion, given COP26 negotiations, there’s a lot to like about Algorand’s place in helping to solve this big issue.

That said, let’s take a look at where some of the experts see ALGO headed from here.

Algorand Price Predictions: Where Will ALGO Go Next?

For context, ALGO currently trades at $2.19 per token, at the time of writing.

WalletInvestor predicts ALGO could hit $2.96 in one year and $7.39 in five years’ time.

CoinPriceForecast thinks ALGO could be worth $3.71 in one year, $9.40 in five years and $11.34 in 10 years.

Additionally, Gov Capital puts one-year and five-year price targets of $3.74 and $18.08, respectively, on ALGO.

