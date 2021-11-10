Dogecoin Is Headed to the Moon. 6 Things to Know About the SpaceX DOGE Crypto Plans.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If the coming of “Elder Doge” wasn’t enough to rally the “people’s crypto,” Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ), literally going to the moon, surely must. Right?

Source: Orpheus FX / Shutterstock.com

Yes, you read that right. The SpaceX DOGE mission promises to literally take the meme cryptocurrency off this planet. And today, investors got an update on that very exciting catalyst.

DOGE-1, the first crypto-funded mission to the moon, is scheduled to launch early next year as part of SpaceX’s CubeSat FalconX project. The mission is a collaboration between Unizen (CCC: ZCX-USD ) and Geometric Energy Corporation. Unsurprisingly, they paid for the entire venture using Dogecoin.

So what else do you need to know? And why does this matter? To start, the SpaceX DOGE news is creating great fodder for memes, especially thanks to Elon Musk. The CEO of SpaceX just also happens to be a huge backer of Dogecoin.

And perhaps more importantly, the combination of all things Musk has investors excited. Can this news trigger a surge that DOGE bulls have been waiting for?

6 Things to Know About the SpaceX DOGE-1 Expedition:

This may be the first ever CubeSat to reach the moon. NASA’s CAPSTONE was supposed to launch its inaugural expedition, but it was delayed to March of next year. That gives DOGE-1 a barking chance to soar ahead. The DOGE-funded project was announced in May, and is on track for launch in the first quarter of 2022. In spite of the quickly approaching launch date, the DOGE crypto has seen little action in value. It’s actually down 5% on the day. Blockchain companies Unizen and ZenX are set to build the DOGE-1 CubeSat, and recently confirmed their Q1 timeline. Reasonably so, the expedition is predicted to provide a new use-case for crypto bulls to tout. The satellite will be launched as part of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the mission to obtain “lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board.”

