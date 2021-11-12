Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
4 Prominent Stocks From the Prospering Trucking Industry

With strong freight demand and high trucking rates pointing to a healthy near-term outlook for the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, ODFL, JBHT, KNX and ARCB are expected to make...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

With freight market conditions expected to remain strong in 2022, the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry should continue to thrive on the back of higher volumes. While driver shortage poses a major challenge to the industry, elevated trucking rates amid persistent supply constraints are a boon. These factors point to a rosy near-term outlook for the trucking industry.

Companies like Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings KNX and ArcBest Corporation ARCB are poised to make the most of the buoyancy in the industry.

 

