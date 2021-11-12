3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Handsome Returns

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe.

- Zacks

With more than $1-trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class GSTTX seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests the lion’s share of its assets, measured at the time of purchase, in equity investments. GSTTX may invest up to a fourth of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in countries with emerging markets or economies.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 28.9%. Steven M. Barry is one of the fund managers of GSTTX since 2000.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A GOIAX fund aims for long-term capital appreciation and current income. GOIAX invests the majority of its assets in underlying equity funds. While 15% of its assets are invested in the underlying dynamic funds, approximately 30% are invested in fixed-income funds.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A has three-year annualized returns of 10.7%. GOIAX has an expense ratio of 1.00% compared with the category average of 1.29%.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Municipal Income Fund Class A GSMIX seeks a high level of current income exempt from the regular federal income tax. GSMIX invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States. GSMIX may also invest in private activity bonds, whose interest may be a preference for federal alternative minimum tax.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Municipal Income Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 4.5%. As of the end of September 2021, GSMIX held 3,922 issues with 0.83% of its assets invested in PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 4.329%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (GSMIX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (GOIAX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (GSTTX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report