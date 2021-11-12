Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 12th

ETD, MATX, TMST, CVE, and YELP have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 12th.

This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST: This manufacturer and seller of alloy steel as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Timken Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE: This company that is engaged in the development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Yelp Inc. YELP: This owner and operator of a platform that connects consumers with local businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Yelp Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



