Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Company News for Nov 12, 2021

Companies in the news are: WB, TPR, DDS, EPC

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Weibo Corporation’s WB shares rose 4.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 90 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.
  • Shares of Tapestry, Inc. TPR jumped 8.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 82 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.
  • Dillard's, Inc.’s DDS shares surged 10% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $9.81 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93.
  • Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company EPC jumped 14.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Weibo Corporation (WB): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

- Zacks

More About Stocks

Stocks

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 12th

Stocks

Sunoco (SUN) Declines 2% Since Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Stocks

Shell (RDS.A) Signs MoU to Explore Green Hydrogen Opportunities

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Take Your Video Campaign to the Next Level: A Starter Guide

Krista Mashore

Krista Mashore

News and Trends

Elon Musk Responds to Tesla Competitor's Stellar IPO

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

News and Trends

Lawsuit Over Subway Tuna Now Alleges the Meat Contains Chicken, Pork and Cattle DNA

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More