Company News for Nov 12, 2021
Companies in the news are: WB, TPR, DDS, EPC
- Weibo Corporation’s WB shares rose 4.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 90 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.
- Shares of Tapestry, Inc. TPR jumped 8.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 82 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.
- Dillard's, Inc.’s DDS shares surged 10% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $9.81 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93.
- Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company EPC jumped 14.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents.
