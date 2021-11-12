These Are The Top Ten Music Cryptocurrencies

The blockchain is addressing some of the biggest issues facing the music industry. It is helping musicians release music efficiently, eliminate middlemen and streamline royalty payments. It also helps establish a point of origin for music creators. Let’s take a look at the top 10 music cryptocurrencies.

Pexels / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Top Ten Music Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market cap of the coins (as of Nov. 12) to create this list of the top 10 music cryptocurrencies. For most coins, we used market cap data from coinmarketcap.com, but for the coins whose market cap data wasn’t available on the site, we used the projects’ self-reported market cap. There are also a couple of coins whose market cap data was not available anywhere, but we have still included them on our list as they were among the top 10 music coins on coinmarketcap.com. Here are the top 10 music cryptocurrencies:

RUSH COIN (RUSH)

RUSH COIN supports the RUSHCOIN Platform, which allows users to play social games and communicate with others. The platform also provides a real-time multi-play system to users. RUSH is down more than 35% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.01038. RUSH has an all-time high of $0.02672 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0008005 (September 2021).

Tune.FM (JAM)

Tune.FM is a tokenized music marketplace powered by the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem. Tune.FM supports music streaming micropayments, live social audio experiences and NFTs. It ensures artists get paid directly from fans. JAM is down more than 40% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.01275. JAM has an all-time high of $0.03517 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01247 (November 2021).

Potentiam (PTM:>$2million)

Potentiam aims to develop a network of music artists and content writers. The primary function of this cryptocurrency is to ensure interactions within the music industry by developing interconnecting platforms and eliminating middlemen. PTM is up more than 25% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.06476. PTM has an all-time high of $0.1155 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01127 (June 2021).

K-Tune (KTT:>$3 million)

The K-Tune platform allows professional and amateur musicians to write and sell songs. Users of the platform can search for talent and purchase content. KTT is down more than 20% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.05625. KTT has an all-time high of $0.4075 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0205 (November 2021).

Rhythm (RHYTHM:>$7 million)

Launched on the Binance Smart Chain in August, this cryptocurrency powers the Rhythm music streaming platform. The platform has more than 100 million songs and offers users in-app rewards, perks and NFTs. RHYTHM is down more than 16% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.0006833. RHYTHM has an all-time high of $0.001493 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00004643 (September 2021).

Viberate (VIB:>$9 million)

Viberate operates on the Ethereum platform and brings the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. It primarily works as the IMDB for live music, where profiles of musicians are ranked depending on their online popularity. VIB is down more than 6% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.05026. VIB has an all-time high of $0.7546 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.006209 (March 2020).

UREEQA (URQA:>$12 million)

This cryptocurrency will be implemented as an ERC20-compatible token over the Ethereum blockchain. UREEQA allows users and tokenholders to benefit not just from rewards within the community but also from UREEQA’s growth. URQA is up more than 20% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.4363. URQA has an all-time high of $7.53 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1344 (June 2021).

AudioCoin (ADC:>$16 million)

This crypto uses Peercoin protocol to offer users a new way to consume music. AudioCoin specifically give music fans and artists a new way to engage in viral marketing, whereby both artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly. ADC is up more than 2,600% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.01663. ADC has an all-time high of $0.04455 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.00002161 (December 2016).

MiraQle (MQL:>$31 million)

MiraQle wants to decentralize the entertainment space, especially the music industry, to ensure the demands of fans are at the center of the production process. MQL is up more than 5% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.1651. MQL has an all-time high of $0.5564 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01688 (September 2021).

Audius (AUDIO:>$1,143 million)

Audius is a decentralized music-sharing and streaming protocol that supports direct transactions between listeners and creators. Audius allows users to distribute, monetize and stream audio content. AUDIO is down more than 15% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $2.25. AUDIO has an all-time high of $4.99 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.07774 (November 2020).