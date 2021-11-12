BOX Gets Picked by U.S. General Services Administration

Box BOX is leaving no stone unturned to expand the customer base on the back of a robust portfolio of solutions.

This is evident from the fact that the company’s e-signature capability named Box Sign technology recently got selected by the U.S. General Services Administration (“GSA”).

GSA will leverage Box Sign through Systems Engineering Solutions Corporation’s solution components for a seamless signing experience.

By using Box Sign, GSA will be able to speed up the contract signature procedure and secure the entire agreement management process.

Thus, the Box Sign technology will help GSA to seamlessly digitize, manage and govern agreements in the cloud.

Expanding Clientele

Apart from the latest partnership, some leading government organizations have leveraged Box’s technologies to digitize and modernize their functionalities.

Previously, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Servicesselected Box for providing an advanced technical edge to healthcare services in the country.

Box has also been chosen by the Washington State Department of Health for offering critical information related to the coronavirus pandemic and healthcare facilities by leveraging its cloud content management platform.

In addition, the company collaborated with the Defense Contract Management Agency, wherein the latter will leverage Box’s cloud content management platform for workload operations and reducing operating costs.

Further, Box is used by NASA for securing content cloud collaboration and managing critical processes of flight operations.

We believe its strengthening product portfolio will continue to drive customer momentum in the days ahead, which in turn will benefit financial performance. This will aid the company in winning investors’ confidence.

Box has gained 42.6%, outperforming the Zacks industry’s 14.2% growth on a year-to-date basis.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Portfolio Strength

Box’s expanding collaboration with government organizations highlights the efficiency and reliability of thestrengthening product portfolio.

The company recently launched Box Shuttle, which helps in the seamless transfer of large content to the Box Content Cloud.

Additionally, the introduction of Box Shield — with advanced security features for preventing accidental data leaks and protecting cloud content — remains noteworthy.

Further, Box has integrated with Microsoft’s MSFT Office Software Suite named Microsoft 365 so that customers can seamlessly and securely work in the cloud.

The partnership with Microsoft includes integrations of Box with Teams and Box Shield with Office 365 as well as new advancements in Box for Microsoft Office Online and Box Connector for Microsoft Graph.

