Spruce Up Your Site

What good is your Web site if it doesn't have any interesting content? You can't expect visitors to come-or stay-if you don't have anything drawing them there. Anaconda Partners can help. The company offers a suite of products designed to improve the "stickiness" of your site by adding customizable content, even if content isn't your thing.

Anaconda Partners' products can add weather forecasts, news headlines, search features and more to your Web site. Available as separate products or in software bundles, the applications are easy to use and produce professional results.

Using even a few of the applications can help you turn a flat Web site into an interactive portal. The company offers what it calls its Foundation Portal Bundle for $749 (street). This package includes three of Anaconda Partners' products: Foundation Directory, Foundation Clipper and Foundation Weather.

Foundation Directory allows you to integrate content from the Open Directory Project-a directory of hundreds of thousands of Web sites-into your company's Web site. The Open Directory is compiled and maintained by volunteer editors, who also provide site descriptions and organize the sites by categories.

Foundation Clipper adds news headlines to your Web site that can be tailored to fit your geographic region or your specific industry. They are generated by iSyndicate.com, NewsHub.com and MoreOver.com, which together track thousands of news sources.

Foundation Weather lets visitors to your site enter their ZIP codes to receive personalized weather forecasts for their areas. The data is generated by the National Weather Service.

Using the products requires a working knowledge of HTML in order to build the scripts into your Web pages. But the look and feel of each Anaconda product are completely customizable-you can mold them to match the existing color scheme and design of your Web site. Your visitors will never even know that the information isn't coming directly from you.

Anaconda's other products include Foundation Amazon: Hot Lists, which generates hourly lists of the bestselling products on Amazon.com, and Foundation Amazon: Search, which enables your visitors to search Amazon's shopping categories. These products also allow you to earn commissions by referring customers to Amazon.

If you want your Web site to take advantage of all the interactivity the Internet has to offer, Anaconda Partners is a good place to start. You won't need to spend a lot of money or acquire a lot of Web development knowledge to get started. And your impressed visitors will never even realize the difference.

