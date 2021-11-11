Axie Infinity Price Predictions: How High Can the Metaverse Boom Take AXS Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today, the cryptocurrency market is seeing a lot of volatility. For popular crypto-gaming play Axie Infinity (CCC:AXS-USD), this is no exception. However, the impressive price action in AXS crypto has certainly led many investors to consider what the price predictions are for this up-and-coming cryptocurrency.

Indeed, given all the talk about the metaverse lately, AXS is a crypto garnering a lot of attention right now. Axie Infinity is the blockchain name behind a popular online crypto game. Users can enter this digital world and play to collect in-game currency. This in-game currency can then be exchanged for “real money.” Accordingly, user growth and adoption are picking up rapidly for Axie Infinity — and the token price of AXS-USD has reflected this shift.

As companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB ) move their focus to the metaverse, investors in the crypto world appear to be doing the same. Let’s dive into some expert Axie Infinity price predictions, for those intrigued about where AXS could be headed.

Axie Infinity Price Predictions

For context, AXS currently trades above $147 per token at the time of this writing.

Gov.capital predicts AXS could hit $458.37 in one year and $3,981.89 in five years.

Additionally, WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year AXS price targets of $485.68 and $1,809.93, respectively.

Fxstreet suggests AXS could double in short order, if current market conditions persist.

Finally, Coinquora predicts a bullish near-term price target of $311 for AXS. This site also provides a bearish target of $64.08.

