The Executive Selection: Kross Studio x Star Wars

You’re certain to feel the force when you get hold of this Star Wars watch winder built in the shape of the X1 Tie-Fighter.

Kross Studio x Star Wars Kross Studio x Star Wars

Created as a collaboration between Swiss design manufacturer Studio Kross and Lucasfilm Ltd., this functional sculpture has been inspired by the TIE Advanced x1 Starfighter shown in the movie, Star Wars: A New Hope- the real fans among you will remember it as being the vehicle piloted by Darth Vader.

As a fully operational art object, the piece integrates its winding engine into a solid aluminum sculpture, which is equipped with an infrared sensor to detect the watch, and then activate its winder. With a battery life that lasts over two years, the piece remains in standby mode to conserve power.

Source: Kross Studio x Star Wars

Its Bluetooth interface lets the owner access its preferences via a smartphone app, wherein the user can put in settings for fine-tuning the direction of rotation, rotation time, and load control.

Need this in your collection? Fans need to act at lightspeed to get this piece of memorabilia, as the brand is releasing it in a limited series.

