New Releases

Product reviews of Lucira's Tracking Solution software and Salesmation.com's eMessage Mailer

May 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Like LoJack for your laptop: Lucira's Tracking Solution can help recover stolen or lost laptops and PCs. Available as a lightweight application that runs transparently on the computer, it moves into action and tracks the machine once it's reported missing. A one-year license costs $39, and no tracking information is sent to you until your computer is reported stolen.

Get the eMessage: Your business needs e-mail marketing tools, but you can't afford a hefty price. Salesmation.com can help. The company's eMessage Mailer offers a suite of automated e-marketing tools, starting at $29.99 per month.

Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.