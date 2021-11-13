Marijuana Stock 2021 Recap 4 Top Gainers For The 2nd Week Of November

4 Marijuana Stocks That Have Started To Recover In November

This past week of trading marijuana stocks has started to see better trading. As most who watch cannabis stocks know for almost the last year the sector has fallen significantly. During this time many were caught in between certain positions. For one as things began to fall some started to sell off shares to cut their losses. Others kept buying the dips as a means to offset any losses. As well as lower the average cost of their position. Still, you have those who waited for things to bottom out before looking for cannabis stocks to buy. Regardless of which position you were in this drop created a window to find the best marijuana stocks to buy.

\The only issue that traders were faced with was the sector was not moving. From mid-February to the end of July the sector was lifeless and many pot stocks continued to fall. As people were buying up top cannabis stocks at lower entry points it became a holding game. Prior to the downtrend trading, marijuana stocks were more of a day and swing trading strategy. In comparison to what’s happening now in the sector. However, in the last week or two, the sector has shown more signs of upward trading. Even some Canadian marijuana stocks are seeing an increase in momentum.

Some feel this increased trading is based on the push for federal cannabis reform. In addition, companies are releasing earnings in November which has resonated well for most of the sector. Overall the cannabis industry is growing and is now a top 5 cash crop in the United States. All of these positive factors are giving more reasons for people to find ways to invest in legal cannabis. As it stands cannabis is already a multi-billion dollar industry and reports show that this number will only increase over time. Below we will go over some of the top gainers from these past few weeks. Here are some top marijuana stocks to watch in 2021

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores.

Over the last 4-6 weeks GTBIF stock like other marijuana stocks has felt the impact of volatility. The company from the start of October started to see an even further drop in trading. In some parts of the month, there were some small jumps in trading. Yet nothing GTBIF stock was able to sustain. October was a tough month of trading for this marijuana stock. However, in November things have started to change. In the last 2 weeks of trading GTBIF stock has started to see a nice recovery in trading. So far GTBIF stock is up 30 percent as of the 2nd week of November.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States.

From the start of October TCNNF stock has been showing an up and down pattern of trading. This volatile action has been both positive and negative. A positive because the moments of recovery allow for shareholders to make money. The negative side is when TCNNF stock is not able to keep climbing and begins to dip. Which was the companies trading pattern for the whole month of October. Moving into November TCNNF stock once again had to recover from its lows. After the 4th of November TCNNF stock has been climbing and showing signs of sustaining its momentum. As of now, TCNNF stock is up 20 percent.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America.

This marijuana stock has been for some time now has been working to build its lost momentum. Initially in October GNLN stock was able to hold a decent market level. Yet later in the month things began to decline for GNLN stock. For much of October and even the first week of November GNLN stock was still trading at lower levels. It wasn’t until after the 5th of November when GNLN stock started to see more consistency in its recovery. Currently GNLN stock is up 16 percent so far in November.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States.

Looking back a the start of October CRLBF stock was faced with a loss in trading momentum. From the start of October, the company tried to restore its lost momentum but was not able to do so. Now even as CRLBF stock was falling in October small volatile spikes did occur. Yet it was nothing the company was able to keep going. Moving into November CRLBF stock started to see a rise in trading. So far the company has been able to sustain this momentum. Which has led to the company seeing a higher market position. In addition to some shareholders seeing a profit from this increase in trading. As of now, CRLBF stock is currently up 20 percent for the 2nd week of November.