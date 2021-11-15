Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Mid November

The Best Marijuana Stocks 2021? Here’s 2 To Watch This Month

Some of the top marijuana stocks to watch in 2021 have started to look better. In the last few months, cannabis stocks have started to see an increase in momentum. Now, this momentum still lacks consistency yet it’s still better than no momentum at all. Since the end of July, some cannabis stocks have been able to show signs of life inside of the market. Prior to the end of July, there was a lot of doubt and concern about the future of marijuana stocks.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

This doubt and uncertainty stemmed from the sector going on a long downtrend. A downtrend that first started mid-February 2021. At this time many top cannabis stocks were dropping and not showing any indication of recovering. Even as some people were buying the dips it didn’t do so much for them at the start of the downtrend. Mainly because the sector kept falling and people thought marijuana stocks would recover.

But they didn’t things get dropping and it wasn’t until recently that things have started to change. In fact, in the last few weeks of trading, some companies are starting to see solid recoveries. So far in November pot stocks are showing a bit more upward consistency. This is good it allows time for shareholders to take some profits. Which is a good strategy just in case this current upward swing starts to decline.

Marijuana Stocks And The Cannabis Industry

However, with the continued growth of the cannabis industry, more people are getting intrigued. Especially with the possible passing of federal cannabis reform. In addition to states that have already legalized the plant expanding and growing their markets. As of 2021 cannabis is now a top 10 cash crop in the United States. Some states have already seen 1 billion in revenue which will only continue to increase. So with this, it gives more people hope and the knowledge on how to get invested in legal cannabis and marijuana stocks. Below are 2 marijuana stocks to watch this upcoming week.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTC:CULRF) Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF)

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how, and back-office administration.

In recent news, the company has released its Q3 2021 results. During this time the company saw revenue of $317 million. This makes for an increase of 2% sequentially and 74% YoY. As well the company also had an Adjusted EBITDA of $71 million, an increase of 69% YoY. In addition, Curaleaf opened two new dispensaries located in Bordentown, New Jersey.

And Wells, Maine bringing total retail locations to 109. Another highlight is Curaleaf is on track to organically add 275,000 square feet of flower canopy by year-end 2021. All in all the company is still showing solid operational progress. Even with various issues that may happen solutions are worked out to further the potential of the company.

[Read More] Going Long On Top Marijuana Stocks To Buy? 3 Of The Best Cannabis Stocks To Watch Right Now

Words From The Company

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf commented, “During the third quarter we delivered record revenue of $317 million, representing 2% sequential and 74% year-over-year growth. We also generated $52 million of positive operating cash flow. While we faced some transient headwinds during the quarter, we continued to execute well against our strategic initiatives, prioritizing growth and gaining market share. As a result, we remain on track to achieve our $1.2 to $1.3 billion annual revenue guidance, albeit at the lower end of the range, representing growth of over 90%.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. is a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In one of the more recent news releases, the company announced the completion of its acquisition of a Florida Cannabis License.

Licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (“MMTCs”) are vertically integrated. As well they are the only businesses in Florida authorized to dispense medical marijuana cannabis to qualified patients and caregivers. MMTCs are authorized to cultivate, process, transport, and dispense medical marijuana. As the company continues to show growth potential new ventures such as the above can lead to more future gains.

[Read More] Marijuana Stock 2021 Recap 4 Top Gainers For The 2nd Week Of November

Words From The CEO

“We are excited to get started building out our footprint in Florida. Initially, our focus will be on a network of high performing neighborhood stores modelled off our successful Medizin dispensary along with cultivation and production to bring our portfolio of top-selling products to Florida,” said Robert Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “As Florida gets closer to legalizing adult-use sales, we will start on our world-famous SuperStores in high traffic tourist destinations throughout the state.”