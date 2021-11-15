Top 3 Stocks From the Satellite and Communication Industry

Companies in the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry are benefiting from a wide proliferation and cheaper access to space technology, which lead to a diversification in end-market users. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data have given rise to multiple use cases across industries like oil and gas, agriculture, transportation, and non-governmental organizations. Geopolitical competition in space as a contested domain is leading to further investments by global militaries.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group LSXMK, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM, and EchoStar Corporation SATS have significant growth potential on global security threats, surging defense budgets, demand for high-quality imagery, and value-added services.



- Zacks

Zacks Investment Research