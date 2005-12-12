Hotel Web Sites
Need accommodation? Here is a list of major hotel chains to check out.
C
Best Western International
Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts
E
Embassy Suites Hotels
Extended StayAmerica
F
Fairfield Inn
FourPoints by Sheraton
H
Hampton Inn
Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts
Hyatt Hotels & Resorts
I
Inter-Continental Luxury Hotels & Resorts
M
Marriott International
Motel 6
R
Radisson Hotels & Resorts
Ramada
Red Lion Hotels & Inns
Red Roof Inns
Regent International Hotels
Residence Inn
Ritz-Carlton
S
Sheraton Hotels and Resorts
Staybridge Suites
Super 8
W
Westin Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham International