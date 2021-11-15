Kohl's (KSS) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Keep in Mind

Kohl's Corporation KSS is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Nov 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4,572 million, which suggests a rise of 14.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kohl's quarterly earnings has moved up 7.8% in the past seven days to 69 cents per share. The projection suggests significant growth from earnings of 1 cent per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products retailer’s bottom line has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.8% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Note

Kohl’s is benefiting from its strategic framework that focuses on four key areas — driving top-line growth, expanding operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management and undertaking an agile accountable and inclusive culture. The company’s strategic efforts to solidify its omnichannel business are yielding. In this regard, Kohl’s Buy Online, Pickup In Store; Buy Online Ship to Store; curbside pickup and Amazon Returns initiatives bode well. The company’s solid brand portfolio and partnerships are diving growth. Kohl’s is optimistic about its traffic, with customers returning to stores. The persistence of these factors is likely to have boosted Kohl’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

That being said, Kohl’s is battling supply-chain headwinds like delays related to inventory receipt. While management is focused on best managing these hiccups, we believe that the persistence of such disruptions might be a concern in the quarter under review. In addition, wage cost inflation stemming from a tough labor market is a concern.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Kohl’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Kohl’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.96%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.

Macy's, Inc. M currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.77% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 19.2% in the last seven days to 31 cents per share. The projection compared favorably against a loss of 19 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Macy's top line is also expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $ 5,291 million, suggesting a rise of 32.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. M’s stock has surged 61% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.01% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share has moved up by a penny in the past seven days at 61 cents. The figure suggests an increase of 74.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

American Eagle’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,230 million, which suggests a rise of 19.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. AEO’s stock has declined16.4% in the past three months.

DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.35% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decline in the bottom line, when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings. Although the consensus mark for quarterly earnings has moved up 3.3% in the last 30 days to $1.88 per share, it projects a 6.5% drop from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

That said, DICK'S Sporting’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,422 million, which suggests slight growth of 0.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DKS’ stock has increased 17.4% in the past three months.

