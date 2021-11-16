Holiday Shopping List: Seth Rogen's Designer Rolling Tray

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's not unknown that Seth Rogen loves weed. Also a truism: He's involved in both a cannabis company — Houseplant, which he founded with buddy and creative partner Evan Goldberg — and he makes amazing pottery.

So it shouldn't be a surprise that all of this comes together in beautiful ways.

Enter Houseplant home goods

Houseplant offers design-minded smoking accessories like a pebble matchstrike, an all-in-one carry case, and an ashtray that resembles the one Rogen made by hand and introduced the world on Instagram. While these mass-produced items aren't made by Rogen personally, he is behind the designs.

The House Goods latest: An entire smoking tray with a place for your weed, a grinder, rolling papers, filters, and even one of those ashtrays. Rogen Tweeted about it the other day.

I invented a rolling tray. pic.twitter.com/R7LIHUSUoP — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 14, 2021

The tray isn't available quite yet, but there's a link to sign up for "early access" to buy these limited releases before they're even on the website.

House goods that do good

Houseplant first launched in Canada and quickly became one of the country's leading weed brands. In 2021, the company hit the ground running in the U.S. with its three cannabis strains and accessories.

But it's not just about selling this stuff. Keenly aware that they're a couple of white guys able to celebrate all the great things about living in a cannabis-friendly world while people of color continue to be unjustly arrested and imprisoned for marijuana-related charges, Houseplant aims to make this a more diverse and equitable industry.

"Houseplant was born out of our love and passion for cannabis, design and art," Rogen said in a press release. "Evan and I also recognize that our lifelong dream of starting a cannabis lifestyle brand like Houseplant comes with a commitment to changing the unjust and racist cannabis laws that still exist in today's society. We understand our responsibility to help right those wrongs."

Houseplant CEO Michael Mohr told LA Weekly earlier this year that the brand has supported reform from the start, implemented through things like an in-house mentee program. For instance, the company is currently helping two California-based entrepreneurs get through the hurdles of starting their own weed brand.

“We’re working with them to help them through their business challenges and figure out how to grow successfully here in California," he said.