United Airlines (UAL) to Add Flights to Las Vegas for CES 2022

United Airlines UAL plans to add 44 flights to Las Vegas for the CES 2022 event on seeing an uptick in flight searches for the major tech conference on its website. The carrier said that, between Oct 27 and Nov 9, it witnessed a 70% rise in flight searches to Las Vegas during CES 2022 compared with the previous two-week period. UAL also added that a recent survey showed that 20% of the airline’s business customers expect traveling for meetings and conferences to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Business travel showing signs of recovery is a major positive for United Airlines, which, akin to other U.S. airlines, has been seeing significant lag in business travel demand despite leisure travel demand steadily improving from the coronavirus-induced slump.

To cater to the anticipated increase in business travel demand for the CES 2022 event, United Airlines will add 14 new direct flights in early January 2022, connecting Las Vegas with San Jose, CA; Boston, MA; Fort Lauderdale, FL and Orlando, FL. The carrier will also add 30 flights from its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington D.C./Dulles. With this, the Chicago, IL-based airline’s January capacity to Las Vegas will increase by 37% from the usual schedule. This expansion is equivalent to about 80% of the capacity UAL added for CES 2020.

- Zacks

For the peak arrival days of Jan 3-Jan 4, United Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), will operate 81 flights to Las Vegas, while on the peak departure days of Jan 8-Jan 10, it will operate 109 flights. The new flights to Las Vegas include eight direct flights from San Jose, six direct flights from Fort Lauderdale, Boston and Orlando, two additional flights from New York/Newark and five additional flights from Washington D.C./Dulles.

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector:

Schneider National SNDR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 21%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Schneider National have rallied more than 27% so far this year.

Landstar System LSTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 11.4%.

Shares of Landstar have gained more than 35% so far this year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V VLRS carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being more than 100%.

Shares of Controladora Vuela have surged more than 41% so far this year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research