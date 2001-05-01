Let It Shine

NEC's MultiSync LT155 LCD-based projector

May 1, 2001 1 min read

MultiSync LT155



Manufacturer: NEC



Street price: $4,995



Phone: (800) NEC-EDIT



Web site: www.nectech.com



Give a dazzling presentation with the MultiSync LT155. This 4.9-pound LCD-based projector features XGA native resolution (with a contrast ratio of 400:1) and a brightness of 1,200 ANSI lumens. Designed for road warriors, its built-in presentation viewer allows you to download a presentation onto a CompactFlash card and display it directly from the projector, and a USB port lets you connect a mouse for onscreen annotations. Its Eco-Mode technology, a lower light-output option, increases lamp life and decreases fan noise.