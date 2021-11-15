NRG Energy's (NRG) Direct Energy Buyout, Green Goals Bode Well

NRG Energy NRG is likely to benefit from the Direct Energy acquisition and a deep focus on cleaner energy generation. Also, diversity in the customer base is likely to enhance its existing operations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings per share is pegged at $6.68, indicating a 178.33% rise from the year-ago reported figure. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 revenues stands at $20.36 billion, implying a 123.92% surge from the year-earlier reported figure.

In the past six months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) NRG Energy have gained 4.5%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 0.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

- Zacks

Six Months’ Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tailwinds

NRG Energy’s Direct Energy acquisition will advance its customer-focused strategy, and enhance data and analytics. The buyout will create recurring synergies worth $700 million during the 2021-2023 forecast period.

None of NRG’s customers contributed more than 10% to its revenues at the end of 2020. Thus, loss of any particular customer will not significantly impact its earnings. Its transformational activities are generating enough funds to meet the current-debt obligations alongside making efforts to slowly lower the proportion of debt in the capital mix.

NRG Energy is focusing on clean generation to curtail greenhouse gas emissions along with plans to cut 50% emission by 2025 and reach a net-zero emission target within 2050 from the 2014 baseline. Other utilities like Duke Energy DUK, DTE Energy DTE and Alliant Energy LNT also have plans in place to curb the carbon footprint for a pollution-free environment.While DUK and DTE carry a Zacks Rankof 3 at present, LNT holds a Zacks Rank#2 (Buy). All three stocks are planning to provide absolute clean energy by 2050.

DTE Energy remains committed to reduce carbon emissions fromits electric utility operations by 32% within 2023, 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 from the 2005 carbon emissions levels. Duke Energy plans to reduce carbon footprint between approximately 55% and 75% through 2035. Alliant Energy aims to retire all its existing coal-fired generation units by 2040 with an objective of lowering emissions from the 2005 baseline by 50% within 2030.

Woes

Intense competition in the wholesale power markets along with stringent government regulations might hurt the margins. Moreover, NRG Energy’s operations are subject to cyber-based security and integrity risks. Unplanned outages in old facilities might impede growth as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research