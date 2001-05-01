Take Your Pix

Kodak's PalmPix Camera for Palm m100 handhelds
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Another nifty little gadget is the Kodak PalmPix Camera for your Palm m100 handheld. It attaches to your PDA, allowing you to store and view images on your m100 or beam them via infrared to other handheld users. Images appear in grayscale on the LCD screen but can be viewed in full color when hotsync'd to your computer as standard JPEG or bitmap files. The camera weighs 1.6 ounces without batteries and features a fixed-focus lens as well as a 2x digital zoom. And like the m100, the camera runs on AAA alkaline batteries.

