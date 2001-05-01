Keyed In

NeoPoint's NeoPad mobile phone keyboard
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
NeoPad

  • Manufacturer: NeoPoint
  • Street price: $50
  • Phone: (800) 714-4465
  • Web site: www.neopoint.com

So what if you're all thumbs-you can still take advantage of the wireless Web with the NeoPad for your NeoPoint phone. Just slide your NeoPoint mobile phone into the brackets the NeoPad provides for automatic docking, and use your thumbs to type away. Measuring a mere 3.6 by 2.7 inches and powered by your NeoPoint phone, the NeoPad fits comfortably and securely in the palms of your hands, yet still provides a clear view of your NeoPoint display. Its 26-letter QWERTY keyboard allows for fast entry of contacts, schedules and to-do information, or for quick messaging via your IMAP4 or POP3 e-mail accounts. A shift key provides access to numbers and punctuation.

