Got It Down

Olympus' DS-320 handheld recorder
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
DS-320

  • Manufacturer: Olympus
  • Street price: $399
  • Phone: (800) 347-4027
  • Web site: www.olympus.com

You've just had a business epiphany-and, fortunately, you'll be able to record every minute of it with the DS-320 from Olympus. With five hours and 20 minutes of recording time (thanks to 16MB of built-in memory), the DS-320 can record all your thoughts and then convert the recording to text on your PC using its Via Voice 8.0 speech recognition software. The super-slim recorder weighs only 2.5 ounces-meaning it's ultra-portable-and it connects to your PC via a serial port or optional USB kit. An LCD display lets you know exactly how much you've recorded, how much time you have left and when it's time to change the battery.

