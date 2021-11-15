Fitbit Black Friday 2021 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 26.

Fitbit’s evolving line of fitness trackers and smartwatches is a go-to source for health and wellness gifts. In August, the company unveiled its newest gadget, the Fitbit Charge 5. Black Friday sales will include that recent addition as well as some old favorites.

Shoppers have ample Fitbit bargains to choose from this year. Check out some of our top picks from various retailers below.

What are the best Black Friday Fitbit deals in 2021?

Fitbit savings are kicking off. Here’s where to find discounts, and in some cases, bonus offers:

Save up to 40% on Fitbit from Amazon for a limited time. We spotted the Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker for $59.95 (regularly $99.95) and the Fitbit Sense smartwatch for $199.95 (regularly $299.95) among the deals.

Best Buy has the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch for $119 (regularly $179.95). That’s covered by a “Black Friday Price Guarantee,” which offers reimbursement if Best Buy drops the price lower before Nov. 26.

Costco has the Fitbit Versa 2 with an extra band for $60 off, online only. Shoppers can also get the Fitbit Charge 5 with an extra band for $50 off starting Nov. 19, only online.

Kohl’s is marking down multiple models and throwing in extra rewards. Shoppers can get the Fitbit Charge 5 for $129.99 (regularly $179.99) and receive $30 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase. The Fitbit Ace 3 activity tracker for kids goes on sale for $49.99 (regularly $79.99) and comes with $15 in Kohl’s Cash. The sale runs Nov. 21-26, online and in stores (stores are closed on Thanksgiving).

Macy’s Fitbit deals include the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker for $99.95 (regularly $149.95) and the Fitbit Versa 2 for $119.95 (regularly $179.95). The sale starts Nov. 23 online and in stores (stores are closed on Thanksgiving).

Sam’s Club’s sale features $50 off the Fitbit Luxe with bonus band or the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch bundle from Nov. 25-28, online and in stores (stores are closed on Thanksgiving).

How to decide if it’s worth it

Black Friday isn’t the only time Fitbits go on sale. In the past, retailers have significantly cut prices around other shopping holidays, such as Amazon Prime Day. But with Black Friday deals generating some of the lowest prices of the year — and supply chain setbacks threatening inventory levels — buying now might be your best bet to get the Fitbit deal you want. Keep an eye on other smartwatches and trackers, too. You may find great sales on comparable brands.

If you’re considering a Kohl’s deal, note that the Kohl’s Cash isn’t redeemable until a later date. Still, the bonus reward could be the clincher if you’ll shop at Kohl’s again in the near future.

How to budget for a Fitbit

Before you buy, add up how much of your discretionary income or savings you’re willing to spend on holiday purchases this year. Track your spending and make sure the cost of a Fitbit won’t put you over the limit.

Fitbits can be expensive, but you don’t have to pay top dollar for one. Older models and those with more basic features come with smaller price tags. Remember to look for deals on whichever Fitbit you’re shopping for.

