Tic Mac Toe

Apple's Powerbook G4 notebook computer

May 1, 2001 1 min read

PowerBook G4



Manufacturer: Apple



Street price: $3,499



Phone: (800) MY-APPLE



Web site: www.apple.com



For all you Mac fans out there, the new PowerBook G4 doesn't just bump up the processor speed of its latest release to 500MHz-it also includes a 20GB Ultra ATA hard drive and 256MB of PC133 SDRAM memory. A built-in ATI Rage Mobility 128 video controller with 8MB video SDRAM takes care of graphic-intensive applications. Connect to the Net via a built-in 56Kbps V.90 modem or integrated 10/100Base-T Ethernet connection. For those with a wireless network, the G4 is AirPort-ready. A 400Mbps FireWire port and two USB ports let you connect to peripherals.