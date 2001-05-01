Growth Strategies

Banished Inquisition

Is it time to do away with yearly employee reviews?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

No one likes performance appraisals: Employers dread them, while employees fear them. According to Tom Coens and Mary Jenkins, co-authors of Abolishing Performance Appraisals: Why They Backfire and What to Do Instead (Berrett-Koehler), appraisals are flawed and inaccurate and don't motivate employees.

"Traditional appraisals have so many negative unintended things attached to them, like stress and fear, and they often put a chill on relationships," says Jenkins. However, don't go too far: Jenkins considers basic appraisal functions like feedback, coaching and career development important. But Jenkins and Coens say these functions should be "unbundled and assessed separately on a continuous, real-time basis."

Jenkins and Coens suggest sacking all annual appraisals. Instead, try ongoing, two-way feedback among employers, managers and employees on how well the company is doing as well as dialogue about individual careers. The authors say compensation should be a stand-alone issue and suggest gain sharing and performance awards, where all employees share in the company's success by receiving extra income based on a ratio of their annual salaries.

Glenroy Inc. of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-which manufactures packaging materials for the medical, food and personal care industries-gave up annual performance appraisals years ago. "We are more involved in [constant communication] instead of saving things up for a year and then springing it on them," says Jim Daugherty, Glenroy's vice president of finance and administration. After all, he says, you wouldn't do something like that in your personal life: "You wouldn't save things up and then spring them on your family members; this works the same way."

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?