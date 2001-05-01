Go, Go Power Savers

How to lower your energy bills

May 1, 2001 1 min read

Businesses nationwide are learning important lessons from California's current energy crunch-or they should be. Here, utility industry experts offer advice on cutting your energy costs:

Michael Moore of Water and Power Associates, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization that educates the public on water and energy issues facing California, suggests learning about and using the energy-saving features of your company's computers. He also says to reconsider both your after-hours lighting and how well your building is insulated.

James Owen, director of media relations for Edison Electric Institute, a Washington, DC-based national utility industry trade association, suggests 1) energy audits, which are reports by your utility company detailing how and when you use electricity; and 2) load shifting, i.e., changing certain energy usage to times of the day when costs are lower.

Contact your local electric utility's customer service department for information on energy-saving services like the ones mentioned above, and visit www.eei.org for more tips.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.



