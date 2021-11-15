The Moment I Realized Cryptos Aren’t an Investment

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Just this week, I was sitting in a meeting with my team in Baltimore, Maryland.

My non-fungible token (NFT) analyst – who had designed a proof-of-attendance NFT for folks that had attended the meeting – was sitting on my left. My lead crypto analyst (a Caltech physics grad who has poured his life savings into crypto) was on my right.

Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

We were meeting with various folks across our business to chat cryptos.

Where’s the market at these days? Where’s it going? Where are the big opportunities?

We talked about all of it.

The conclusion: The crypto markets are going to go higher. A lot higher.

But personally, I arrived at a much “bigger picture” conclusion.

As some of you know, I’m a talker. I like to converse with intelligent people, share ideas, and debate trends. Water cooler talk has never been difficult for me. But sometimes, I find it more valuable to sit back and observe.

This meeting was one of those times.

As I sat back and observed the passion and fervor that my NFT and crypto analysts had while they talked cryptos, I came to a very powerful realization.

This isn’t about making money. Sure, cryptos have made some folks millionaires. That’s great.

But cryptos mean so much more than that. This is about fundamentally changing the world.

This is about a generation of individuals – spanning from teenagers to Boomers – who feel like they’ve been screwed over by “the establishment” for years, and are finally getting their chance.

This is about leveling the playing field for those folks.

It’s about the kid who did everything right growing up, went to a great school like his teachers told him to do, got a great degree that made his parents proud, and yet still can’t afford a home because the market’s too hot and he’s sitting on $250,000 in debt. It’s about giving that kid the opportunity to get a home, pay off his debt, and start a family.

It’s about the 55-year-old who worked his whole life in a solid 9-to-5 job, never got in trouble, saved money his entire life, and yet still feels like he’s decades away from having enough to retire comfortably. It’s about giving that person the opportunity to pay off the mortgage, retire early, and enjoy the financial independence they deserve.

This is about giving people a fair chance.

Unmistakably, we have become a society of “haves” and “have-nots.” I can’t tell you why. But I can tell you that it is true. You feel it. I feel it. We all feel it.

More importantly, though, I can tell you how to fix it: Cryptos.

Cryptos are the fix here. They are the great equalizing force that society needs today, stripping away power from the few, and giving it back to the many.

A modern-day Robin Hood, if you will.

They are exactly what society needs today. They are exactly what we need today.

I always knew this. But it really hit home this week as I watched my crypto and NFT analyst go on and on about the crypto markets. Their passion. Their fervor. It was admirable. It was inspirational.

It was all the proof I needed to confirm my belief that cryptos aren’t an investment – they’re a revolution.

And as a revolution, cryptocurrencies are going to reshape our world over the next several years, all while being passionately supported and adopted by a generation of folks who feel left behind.

This is an eventuality. It’s an inevitability.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is going to become the status quo, as we all migrate our finances onto the blockchain. Decentralized applications, or dApps, are going to become a ubiquity, as Netflix, Facebook, Spotify, and more all move onto the blockchain.

As those things happen, guess what’s going to happen to the price of Bitcoin? Of altcoins?

They’re going to go higher. Way higher.

By owning cryptos, you’re putting yourself in the best position possible to make a lot of money over the next several years.

You’re also playing a part in the world’s biggest revolution since 1776.

What’s better than making a ton of money? Changing the world. With cryptos, you can do both at once.

It’s the most compelling investment opportunity of our lifetimes – and the party is far from over.

If you agree with this sentiment – if you agree that cryptos are your tool to finally “win big” in life – then join the revolution that is minting millionaires at the fastest rate in human history.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post The Moment I Realized Cryptos Aren’t an Investment appeared first on InvestorPlace.