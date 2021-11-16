These Are The Ten Biggest Healthcare Companies

Healthcare is a massive industry that not just includes hospitals and medical facilities but also many more crucial sub-segments. One such sub-segment includes pharmacies and diagnostics companies. This sub-segment also includes companies offering related services and products, such as clinical research, developing healthcare devices, assisting with drug discovery and development, analytics, and more. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest healthcare companies specializing in pharmacy, diagnostics, or other related products and services.

Ten Biggest Healthcare Companies

We have used the most recently available revenue figures to rank the 10 biggest healthcare companies specializing in pharmacy, diagnostics, or other related products and services. We have only considered Fortune 1000 companies for our list. These are the 10 biggest healthcare companies specializing in pharmacy, diagnostics, or other related products and services:

Charles River Laboratories International (>$2.621 billion)

Founded in 1947, this Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company is an early-stage contract research company that offers products and services to pharma and biotech companies. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) shares have gained more than 50% YTD but are down by over 5% in the last month. The company posted a net income of over $360 million in 2020, compared to over $250 million in 2019.

Mednax (>$3.513 billion)

Founded in 1979, this Sunrise, Florida-based company deals in physician services, such as pediatric cardiology, anesthesia, teleradiology, maternal-fetal medicine and more. Mednex Inc (NYSE:MD) shares have gained more than 13% YTD and over 5% in the last month. The company posted a net loss of over $9 million in 2020, compared to a net income of over $42 million in 2019.

PPD (>$4.031 billion)

Founded in 1985, this Wilmington, North Carolina-based company is a contract research organization that offers a range of services, including drug discovery, development, lifecycle management and laboratory services. PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD) shares have gained more than 35% YTD and almost 1% in the last month. The company posted a net income of over $127 million in 2020, compared to over $140 million in 2019.

Syneos Health (>$4.675 billion)

Founded in 1998, this Morrisville, North Carolina-based company offers outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical firms. It has the following business segments: Commercial Solutions and Clinical Solutions. Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares have gained more than 40% YTD and over 10% in the last month. The company posted a net income of over $190 million in 2020, compared to over $130 million in 2019.

Cerner (>$5.692 billion)

Founded in 1979, this North Kansas City, Missouri-based company designs, develops, markets, installs and supports healthcare devices, including hardware and content solutions, for healthcare organizations and users. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares have lost more than 5% YTD but have gained over 3% in the last month. The company posted a net income of over $780 million in 2020, compared to over $520 million in 2019.

Quest Diagnostics (>$7.726 billion)

Founded in 1967, this Secaucus, New Jersey-based company deals in diagnostic testing, information and services. It has the following business segments: Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) shares have gained more than 20% YTD and over 1% in the last month. The company posted a net income of over $1.43 billion in 2020, compared to over $830 million in 2019.

IQVIA Holdings (>$11.088 billion)

Founded in 1982, this Durham, North Carolina-based company offers clinical research, analytics and technology solutions to the life sciences industry. Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) shares have gained more than 40% YTD and over 1% in the last month. The company posted a net income of over $270 million in 2020, compared to over $190 million in 2019.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (>$11.554 billion)

Founded in 1995, this Burlington, North Carolina-based company offers vital information to assist health professionals in making better decisions. It has the following business segments: Drug Development and Diagnostics. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares have gained more than 40% YTD and over 4% in the last month. The company posted a net income of over $1.5 billion in 2020, compared to over $820 million in 2019.

Cigna (>$153.566 billion)

Founded in 1792, this Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company offers health services through the following business segments: U.S. Medical, Evernorth, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) shares have gained more than 3% YTD and over 5% in the last month. The company posted a net income of over $8.4 billion in 2020, compared to over $5.1 billion in 2019.

CVS Health (>$256.776 billion)

Founded in 1963, this Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company offers healthcare services through the following business segments: Healthcare Benefits, Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, and Corporate/Other. CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) shares have gained more than 35% YTD and over 10% in the last month. The company posted a net income of over $7.1 billion in 2020, compared to over $6.6 billion in 2019.