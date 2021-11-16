Should Value Investors Buy Nucor (NUE) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Nucor (NUE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NUE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that NUE has a P/B ratio of 2.30. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NUE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.55. Over the past year, NUE's P/B has been as high as 2.92 and as low as 1.31, with a median of 2.08.

Finally, investors should note that NUE has a P/CF ratio of 5.64. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.48. NUE's P/CF has been as high as 16.21 and as low as 4.82, with a median of 10.68, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Nucor's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NUE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nucor Corporation (NUE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.