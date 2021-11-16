Should Value Investors Buy Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

- Zacks

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Crescent Point Energy (CPG). CPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3, which compares to its industry's average of 6.54. Over the past 52 weeks, CPG's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,525.18 and as low as -287.39, with a median of 6.29.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CPG's P/B ratio of 0.64. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.37. Within the past 52 weeks, CPG's P/B has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.69.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CPG has a P/S ratio of 1.2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.45.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Crescent Point Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CPG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research