Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto and Why Does a Judge in Miami Want to Know?

There’s a question that has been eluding investors for a long time now. A mystery figure has been driving investors up the wall, without a clear identity in sight. The question revolves around the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto. Nakamoto is the biggest enigma in cryptocurrency. Known as the developer and white paper author of Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ), Nakamoto is the one who started this trilliom-dollar digital currency industry. And finally, after years of not knowing, it’s possible that we could be coming up on an answer to the question, “Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?”

For all we know, the parent of the largest crypto network in the world could be in a courtroom in Miami right now. At least, that’s what two men are claiming. Craig Wright, an Australian computer programmer, is one of the many people claiming to be the name behind the revolution. He also is one of the most likely to actually be Nakamoto, and not simply someone seeking fame. And thanks to a new lawsuit, Wright might soon be proven in a court of law as the father of Bitcoin.

Wright is being sued in a Miami court. But, the suit isn’t a matter of whether he is or isn’t Nakamoto. Rather, the case being levied against Wright acknowledges him as Nakamoto but claims he did not work alone on Bitcoin.

Legal Battle Breaks Out Over Whether Satoshi Nakamoto Created Bitcoin Alone

Ira Kleiman is the one behind the lawsuit, which finally began its day in court at the beginning of November. Kleiman claims that he knows Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto; he also claims that Wright didn’t work alone but rather created Bitcoin alongside Kleiman’s brother David.

More specifically, Kleiman claims his late brother and Wright formed an official partnership. He claims the two created a financial entity to mine Bitcoin and divide ownership over the Bitcoin code. The two then would have shared the rights to the nearly $70 million in BTC mined and held by the entity.

Of course, Kleiman says that his brother David is just as much Satoshi Nakamoto as Wright is. This, then, entitles Kleiman and his family to some of this trove of holdings. Wright denies these claims, saying he and David had no such official partnership, nor did David have a right to the assets.

Each party will continue laying out their arguments for the next week. Over this three-week trial period, the two parties will hopefully provide investors with some clear idea of Nakamoto’s identity. At the end of the argument period, a jury will decide the fate of the millions of dollars in Bitcoin holdings. However, there’s still no guarantee that this suit will prove beyond a shadow of a doubt who Satoshi Nakamoto really is.

