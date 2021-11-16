Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

YouTube Co-Founder Believes Removing Dislikes 'Is A Stupid Decision' And Changes Description Of First Video To Protest

YouTube will stop showing "dislikes" to stop bullying.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim updated the description of the first video uploaded to Alphabet 's video platform titled "Me at the Zoo" to criticize the platform's decision to stop displaying dislikes publicly.

Jawed Karim vía YouTube

“When all youtubers agree that removing dislikes is a stupid idea, it probably is. Try again, YouTube , "reads the new description of the first YouTube video ever.

This update on the world's most popular media service's first video comes days after it announced that it will not publicly display video dislikes on its site. You can keep clicking "finger down", but you will not see the final count of them.

Karim co-founded YouTube in 2005 with Chad Hurley and Steve Chen , whom he met while working at PayPal. They then sold the site to Google for $ 1.65 billion in 2006.

It is not the first time that Karim has used the video to criticize the changes on YouTube. In 2013 I use it to reproach the need to open a Google+ account to be able to comment on the videos.

More About YouTube

The Business Traveler's Journal

Friends Craft Playable Flute Made Entirely Out of Chocolate and It Sounds Amazing

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Ecommerce

YouTube will become an online store for a week

Entrepreneur en Español
News and Trends

Climate Change Denial Content Will No Longer Profit From Ads on Youtube

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

pfizer

Pfizer Deal Lets Outside Companies Make Drugmaker's COVID-19 Pill

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Real Estate

Rent for Single-Family Homes Rose 10 Percent in September, Fastest Annual Gain in 16 Years

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

ent-o Insider

Want to Know The Best Place to Find a New Employee?

Gene Marks

Gene Marks

Read More