YouTube Co-Founder Believes Removing Dislikes 'Is A Stupid Decision' And Changes Description Of First Video To Protest

YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim updated the description of the first video uploaded to Alphabet 's video platform titled "Me at the Zoo" to criticize the platform's decision to stop displaying dislikes publicly.

Jawed Karim vía YouTube

“When all youtubers agree that removing dislikes is a stupid idea, it probably is. Try again, YouTube , "reads the new description of the first YouTube video ever.

This update on the world's most popular media service's first video comes days after it announced that it will not publicly display video dislikes on its site. You can keep clicking "finger down", but you will not see the final count of them.

Karim co-founded YouTube in 2005 with Chad Hurley and Steve Chen , whom he met while working at PayPal. They then sold the site to Google for $ 1.65 billion in 2006.

It is not the first time that Karim has used the video to criticize the changes on YouTube. In 2013 I use it to reproach the need to open a Google+ account to be able to comment on the videos.