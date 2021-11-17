India's leading Business coach leading the Next-Gen Entrepreneurs

Saurabh Kaushik has been helping his clients by being their life and business strategist helping them stay ahead of the competition.

Saurabh Kaushik, a humanitarian and one of India’s Premier Business Coaches for leading industrialists,

Fortune 500 leaders and celebrity unicorns entrepreneurs, is a licensed lifetime Six Sigma Black and Green belt practitioner. He has been helping his clients by being their life and business strategist helping them stay ahead of the competition as well as the curve in this fastpaced rapidly changing competitive business landscape. Not only limited to national events, Saurabh has led International events, conferences and private seminars. He has with his expertise on business, entrepreneurship and leadership helped audiences achieve a great breakthrough using meaningful and actionable strategies, tools, techniques and insights. He has helped the industrialists and entrepreneurs achieve their meteoric rise and helped them even in their most challenging turnarounds.

Saurabh Kaushik

Saurabh coaches leading entrepreneurs and industrialists, one to one, privately and his work has also been embraced by business owners and entrepreneurs from around the country through his private interventions with prestigious institutions including Confederation of Indian Industries, PHD Chamber of Commerce, various IIT’s, IIM’s and many more such institutions in the country, to name a few. Saurabh is of the opinion that the youth has the ability to change the world as we know it, eradicating poverty and unemployment. He believes that implanting awareness and empowering the youth is the key to a better future as he believes in giving back to society through his work with leading institutions including CII, PHD Chamber of Commerce, top colleges and schools in the country among others.

