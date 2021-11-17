Will Marijuana Stocks Continue To Stable Stable Trading This Month?

How Long Will This Momentum Last For Marijuana Stocks?

As the week continues most marijuana stocks are still seeing good momentum. This momentum is giving some renewed faith to cannabis stock investors. In the last 2 and half weeks, there has been more upward consistency in the sector. With this upward trading, shareholders have been able to see some long-overdue profits. Others have held their position in anticipation of a bigger increase in trading. Which may be possible in the near future. For starters companies in the cannabis are starting to release earnings.

As companies show positive results it’s beginning to resonate well for other cannabis stocks. As well there is also the current push to federally legalize cannabis. In addition to a banking reform measure that’s part of a defense bill. With this many feels once passed is made law it will possibly cause an even bigger run in the sector. For almost the last 8-9 months, some of the best marijuana stocks to buy fell in price.

Now as most would think this was negative and for some it was. However, for others, it was a chance to find top cannabis stocks to buy at a lower price. And that’s what many started to do and as they did so many did not know how long recovery would take. Mainly due to how inconsistent momentum has been for the sector. As well as not seeing any upward trading that was being sustained even from top cannabis companies.

Marijuana Stocks Start To See Consistent Momentum

Nevertheless, it seems that things may be turning around for the cannabis sector. As mentioned from the start many marijuana stocks are looking much better this month. With things showing more stability it’s still good to always remain cautious. Especially in the unpredictable market pot stocks trade-in where things can change without notice. So with this remember to do your research before investing. Down below we will discuss a few cannabis stocks to watch this month.

Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. through its subsidiaries produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles. The company provides its products under the Fluent brand name. In the last 6-8 weeks the company has made some important updates. Back on September 16th Consortium announced the opening of a new cannabis storefront. The company has opened Fluent Fruitland Park.

This new dispensary makes for the company’s 27th retail location in Florida. In more recent developments the company announced the change in Auditor. Fluent™ brand, announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP to Baker Tilly US, LLP. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective October 1, 2021. So the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective October 15, 2021. Which will hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company.

Words From The Company On 9/16/2021

“We are thrilled to begin offering premium-quality cannabis products to the medical marijuana patients in Fruitland Park, as well as its vast and rapidly-growing surrounding communities,” said CEO Robert Beasley.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products across the United States. Which is done primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. Earlier this month Red White & Bloom Brands announced it has entered its phase 2 Florida expansion. This expansion is being done with the installation of 30 grow pods. At the time of this news release, the plan was ahead of schedule for the company. Which is a strong sign of operation management and team effort.

Phase 2 started with the commissioning and OMMU approval of five pods. To which are now subsequently been loaded and are now growing plants. RWBFL is fast-tracking the remaining 25 pods and expects to have them operational no later than December 1st. The pods provide an additional 19,200 sq. ft. of indoor cultivation space that will produce a high-quality flower. With this new expansion, things will continue to thrive for the company’s operation. In addition, the more successful the company has the more people will take notice.

Words From The CEO On 11/04/2021

“Our Red White & Bloom Florida team has been on time, on target and under budget with the execution of every step of our aggressive three-phase development strategy for our two cultivation centers in Florida,” stated Brad Rogers, CEO of Red White & Bloom.